A grandmother of five children has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Daniel Street in Arnprior on Monday afternoon.

The Special Investigations Unit has confirmed that 65-year-old Sheila Welsh of Arnprior died at the scene.

The SIU is investigating the multi-vehicle crash which also left another person in serious condition in hospital.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers received a complaint around 3:20 p.m. Monday about a stolen vehicle that was involved in a “fail to remain collision” in Renfrew.

OPP officers spotted the vehicle on Highway 17 near Calabogie Road.

The pursuit ended in tragedy in Arnprior.

The family of Sheila Welsh says they're devastated with the loss of their mother.

Daughter Sarah Butterly says her mom was an amazing woman.

"We're completely devastated. I think it's something that could've been prevented and wasn't", Butterly told Catherine Lathem of CTV Ottawa News

Welsh's 11-year-old grandaughther, Zoe, says she wiill miss going to the park with grandma for ice cream.

