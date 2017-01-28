

CTV Ottawa





It was another Winter Celebration to remember at Rideau Hall, and likely the last one Governor General David Johnston will host, as his term comes to an end in September.

“It’s a gift – My wife and I are so lucky to have been here for, going on seven years, in this position, and I think the thing that touches me most, is we see the country in a way much differently than we saw it before,” Johnston said.

The event is held at Rideau Hall and is an opportunity for people to get involved with winter sports and traditions such as snow-shoeing, skiing, and skating on the outdoor rink. Guests can also walk around the grounds and visit ‘Embassy Village’ to see how other countries embrace winter.

It is an opportunity for guests to meet the Governor General – many who will be sad to see him go.

“He did well, and I’m originally from Waterloo and he’s the former president of the University of Waterloo and he did us proud, and that’s great,” said guest, Tony Hahn.

“I always found him an extremely friendly person, and it was always a pleasure to engage with him, and I wish him all the best for his future,” said Dr. Beats Nobs, Ambassador of Switzerland to Canada.

When asked what is next for him, Johnston said he will continue to be involved.

“I’m a law professor, so I write law books and I’m interested in public policy things so I will continue to do that and continue to do a lot of volunteer work as volunteers are the heart of this country,” he said. “We see that today will all of these volunteers making it possible to enjoy the winter.”

Earlier in the day, the governor general also joined the NCC to unveil the Rideau Hall’s repurposed Winter Pavilion, formerly the Dairy Building, as a skating shelter next to the Rideau Hall skating rink. Johnston said the rink has also been re-opened with an artificial ice plant underneath which will allow for four-moths of skating during the year.