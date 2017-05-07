

Government offices, schools, daycares and service centres in Gatineau will all be closed on Monday because of flooding in the region.

Both federal and provincial government buildings will be closed, but there are many employees still working to provide assistance to flood victims. The Treasury Board advises all federal government employees not to use the interprovincial bridges on Monday. Instead, they're encouraged to stay home to keep as many vehicles off the road as possible.

(1/2) Édifices fédéraux à #Gatineau fermés demain + employés qui utilisent ponts interprovinciaux appelés à rester chez eux. — M. Pedneaud-Jobin (@MPedneaudJobin) May 7, 2017

The majority of elementary and secondary schools will be closed, along with adult learning centres and daycares. Both the Commission scolaire des Portages-de-l’Outaouais and Western Quebec School Board have announced closures.

All elective and non-essential surgeries and procedures at the Gatineau and Hull hospitals have been cancelled for the next 24 hours.

All STO services will be free on Monday, as residents are encouraged to take public transit instead of driving their own cars.

The City of Gatineau says all service centres, libraries and city hall will be closed. Only municipal court will remain open.

Fermeture d'édifices municipaux : la Ville met l'épaule à la roue pour alléger le réseau routier demain https://t.co/wXYH6kS1ud #Gatineau pic.twitter.com/E0uj1I9VlL — Ville de Gatineau (@ville_gatineau) May 7, 2017

The MET is advising of closures and slow downs expected on Highway 50 with the flooding. If you need to drive, you're advised to take your time and watch for emergency crews.

The government and school boards will provide updates about how long the closures will last.