Good news for Jonathan Pitre
Jonathan Pitre at the University of Minnesota's Masonic Children's Hospital on June 16, 2017
Norman Jack, News Talk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, June 16, 2017 7:24PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 16, 2017 7:25PM EDT
Great news for Jonathan Pitre today.
His mother, Tina Boileau, says test results today show his white blood cells remain 100 per cent engrafted.
This follows a stem cell transplant two months ago at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, which is pioneering such transplants.
In a Facebook post, Boileau also says his skin is now showing encouraging signs of healing.
The 17 year old Pitre suffers from a very rare disease that makes his skin extremely fragile and prone to painful blistering.
Jonathan suffered a setback earlier this month when he came down with an infection.
But Boileau says her son has been infection-free for three days now - a good sign.