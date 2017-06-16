

Norman Jack, News Talk 580 CFRA





Great news for Jonathan Pitre today.

His mother, Tina Boileau, says test results today show his white blood cells remain 100 per cent engrafted.

This follows a stem cell transplant two months ago at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, which is pioneering such transplants.

In a Facebook post, Boileau also says his skin is now showing encouraging signs of healing.

The 17 year old Pitre suffers from a very rare disease that makes his skin extremely fragile and prone to painful blistering.

Jonathan suffered a setback earlier this month when he came down with an infection.

But Boileau says her son has been infection-free for three days now - a good sign.