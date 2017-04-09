

CTV Ottawa





Selling the well-loved Girl Guide cookies is not just about offering sweet treats – but raising money to empower girls and women in communities across Canada.

This year, the organization celebrates 90 years of selling the packaged goods across the country.

In 1927, a Girl Guide leader in Regina baked the first batch of the famous cookies to raise money for uniforms and camping equipment. Since, the activity has become the official fundraiser with sales supporting girls and women in communities across the country.

“We have girl centered programming so that girls can try different things in a girl friendly environment,” said Barbara Cook, the Administrative Community Leader at Girl Guidesof Canada in Ontario.

“They get exposed to a wide variety of things to peak their interests and who knows maybe one of these girls is our next engineer or doctor.”

This includes trips across the world, and opportunities to explore arts, sciences, global awareness, and outdoor adventures.

This week guides in Ontario will be selling chocolate and vanilla flavoured cookies. More information is available here.