

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A 17-year-old girl is facing charges after an early morning collision that sent six young people to hospital.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the vehicle left the road on County Road Four in Hallowell Township before crashing around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

The driver and five passengers, all under 20 years old, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver from Stone Mills Township has been charged with careless driving.