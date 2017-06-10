Girl, 17, charged with careless driving after early morning crash
Ontario Provincial Police say six young people, all under 20 years old, have been hospitalized after the early-morning crash in Prince Edward County.
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Saturday, June 10, 2017 4:34PM EDT
A 17-year-old girl is facing charges after an early morning collision that sent six young people to hospital.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the vehicle left the road on County Road Four in Hallowell Township before crashing around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
The driver and five passengers, all under 20 years old, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The driver from Stone Mills Township has been charged with careless driving.