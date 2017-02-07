

CTV Ottawa





Giant Tiger plans to open its 16th store in the capital on Merivale Road.

The new store will be located at 1512 Merivale Road and is schedule to open its doors in early July.

"This location will not only be our 16th store in Ottawa/ Gatineau but will mark the opening of our 232nd store", stated Giant Tiger President Thomas Haig.

The Ottawa based retailer opened its first location in the Byward Market in 1961.