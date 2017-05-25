

It’s a massive event tens of thousands of runners spend months training for: Ottawa Race weekend is almost here.

Ottawa Race Weekend is the biggest multi-distance race event in Canada and has the largest marathon in the country.

Ruth Hurst will be participating in Saturday’s 5k event using her handcycle.

“It’s Canada’s 150th, that for first, and I want to inspire people who have disabilities that they can do it,” Hurst said.

About 2,500 volunteers are on hand to ensure the event runs smoothly and approximately 9,000 hotel rooms in Ottawa and Gatineau have been booked.

Ottawa Police will be out in force to ensure runners and spectators are safe.

There are a number of road closures that will be in effect for both Saturday and Sunday.