

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The University of Ottawa women’s rugby returns home today as national champions.

The Gee-Gees beat Laval 20-10 to win the Canadian university women’s rugby title in Lethbridge, Alberta on Sunday.

Coach Jen Boyd told usports.ca that “I have an incredible group of leaders on this team. The leaders did their jobs and the young ones followed. It’s tremendous for these women.”

This is the first women’s rugby title for the Gee-Gees.

University president Jacques Fremont tweeted “a historic victory! Congratulations @geegees_wrugby on this memorable win.”

The Gee-Gees women’s rugby team will arrive back in Ottawa at 7:05 p.m. tonight.

The University of Ottawa will hold a celebration for the team on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. on campus.