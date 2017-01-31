

CTV Ottawa





Gatineau's municipal transit company has discounted bus fares as a labour dispute enters into its 12th day.

The STO will now provide a credit of 25 per cent for monthly holders.

As of tomorrow, cash fares will cost $2.50, a 90 cent decrease from the normal fare.

The STO and union resumed contract talks Monday with the aid of mediator.

The union represents 485 bus drivers and 115 maintenance employees.

While the dispute drags on, hundreds of bus routes have been cancelled or delayed.

Last Friday, the company sent home bus drivers and docked their pay because many buses remained parked in transit yards.

The STO also announced today Winterlude shuttle service which was to begin this weekend has been cancelled.