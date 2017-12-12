

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Gatineau’s Hydropothecary has unveiled an $80 million expansion plan.

The company announced this morning it has acquired 78 acres of land adjacent to its existing 65 acre facility in Masson-Angers. It will build a new 1.0 million sq. ft. greenhouse for marijuana production.

Hydropothecary says the new greenhouse will allow it to increase production capacity to 108,000 kg of dried cannabis per year.

The expansion is expected to be completed by December, 2018.

Hydropothecary is currently building its 250,000 sq. ft. greenhouse complex in Gatineau.