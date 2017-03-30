

CTV Ottawa





Gatineau Police are asking for help finding a truck they believe may be involved in a fatal hit and run earlier this month.

Police released a photo of the black truck with snow removal equipment on the front. Police describe the truck as black, having black chrome mirror and a chrome plated step. It also has a yellow rotating beacon on the roof.

Police say the vehicle may be connected to the death of a 71-year old Guilian Zhang on March 16th. She was hit by a vehicle while walking on Promenade Lac-des-Fées near Gatineau Park.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gatineau Police at 819 243-INFO (4636)

Earlier this week, family and friends held a memorial for Zhang near the Lac-des-Fées Parkway.