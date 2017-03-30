Gatineau Police search for truck that may be connected to fatal hit and run
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, March 30, 2017 8:26AM EDT
Gatineau Police are asking for help finding a truck they believe may be involved in a fatal hit and run earlier this month.
Police released a photo of the black truck with snow removal equipment on the front. Police describe the truck as black, having black chrome mirror and a chrome plated step. It also has a yellow rotating beacon on the roof.
Police say the vehicle may be connected to the death of a 71-year old Guilian Zhang on March 16th. She was hit by a vehicle while walking on Promenade Lac-des-Fées near Gatineau Park.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gatineau Police at 819 243-INFO (4636)
Earlier this week, family and friends held a memorial for Zhang near the Lac-des-Fées Parkway.
