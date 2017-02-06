

CTV Ottawa





A Gatineau police officer was arrested over the weekend, accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was off-duty when the Surete du Quebec pulled him over around 3 a.m. Sunday morning on Highway 50 east near Boulevard De La Gappe, the SQ said in a news release.

The 26-year-old has nearly four years of service with Gatineau Police.

Gatineau police said its division of professional standards is investigating, and could levy punishment separate from the SQ charges.

The officer was released on Sunday on a promise to appear at a later date.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

Police did not release his name.