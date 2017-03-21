Gatineau Police are launching another public appeal for help solving a hit-and-run that killed a 71-year-old woman last week.

The woman was walking her adult tricycle on Prom. Lac-des-Fees after 8 p.m. on Thursday when police say she was struck and dragged by a truck which may have had a plow attached to the front.

Police say there's no evidence the vehicle stopped.

They are asking nearby residents who employ snow-clearing services to contact them. They are also asking anyone who was driving in the area at the time to call them, even if they didn't see anything.

Police are also asking the driver of the truck to come forward.