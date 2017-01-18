Gatineau Police investigating suspicious death
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 2:29PM EST
Gatineau Police have arrested a man after a body was discovered on Boulevard de la Cite-des-jeunes.
Officers responded to a 911 call at noon today reporting an agitated man was acting suspiciously.
Police discovered the body and the suspect was taken into custody.
Police said they consider the death suspicious.
