Gatineau Police ask for public's help to finding missing man
Mr. Lachance is described as white, 5'9, bald with brown eyes and glasses. He was last seen wearing a gray windbreaker and dark pants on Monday morning, November 6, 2017.
Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, November 7, 2017 11:03AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 8, 2017 1:25PM EST
Gatineau Police are asking for the public’s help in trying to find a missing man. Police say 70-year-old Bernard Lachance left a note for his wife Monday morning that he was going for a walk. When he hadn’t returned by afternoon, she contacted police. They have been conducting a ground search focused on the Aylmer area. Yesterday, the Sureté du Québec offered its assistance by deploying a helicopter. Police are asking residents in area around the Aylmer Marina and Moussette Beach to search their properties for any sign of Lachance, to search their sheds for any indication that he may have stayed there to find shelter from the cold. Lachance takes medications on a daily basis and without those pills, can become disoriented. Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Detective Marc-André Legault at 819-243-2345, ext. 6076 or call 819-246-0222.