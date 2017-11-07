

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





Gatineau Police are asking for the public’s help in trying to find a missing man. Police say 70-year-old Bernard Lachance left a note for his wife Monday morning that he was going for a walk. When he hadn’t returned by afternoon, she contacted police. They have been conducting a ground search focused on the Aylmer area. Yesterday, the Sureté du Québec offered its assistance by deploying a helicopter. Police are asking residents in area around the Aylmer Marina and Moussette Beach to search their properties for any sign of Lachance, to search their sheds for any indication that he may have stayed there to find shelter from the cold. Lachance takes medications on a daily basis and without those pills, can become disoriented. Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Detective Marc-André Legault at 819-243-2345, ext. 6076 or call 819-246-0222.