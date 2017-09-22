

Gatineau’s municipal election campaign kicks-off today.

Candidates can now register to run in the November 5 municipal election.

Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin is seeking a second term as Mayor of Gatineau. He was first elected as Mayor in the 2013 municipal election.

Four other candidates have announced they will be running for Mayor. They are Bellevue Councillor Sylvie Goneau, Touraine councilor Denis Tasse, bureaucrat Clement Belanger and Remi Bergeron.

Councillors will also be elected in the 18 electoral districts across Gatineau on election day.

Candidates have until Friday, October 6 to file their nomination papers.