

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A Gatineau, Quebec man has been found guilty of attempting to leave the country to participate in the activities of a terrorist group.

Quebec court Judge Serge Delisle handed down the ruling Monday, saying Ismael Habib, 29, lacked credibility.

The charge, introduced into the Criminal Code in 2013, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The Crown had accused Habib of attempting to leave Canada to join the Islamic State group in Syria.