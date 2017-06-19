Gatineau man found guilty of attempting to leave Canada to join ISIL
The Crown accused Ismael Habib, 29, of attempting to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State group.
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Monday, June 19, 2017 3:08PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 19, 2017 3:12PM EDT
A Gatineau, Quebec man has been found guilty of attempting to leave the country to participate in the activities of a terrorist group.
Quebec court Judge Serge Delisle handed down the ruling Monday, saying Ismael Habib, 29, lacked credibility.
The charge, introduced into the Criminal Code in 2013, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
The Crown had accused Habib of attempting to leave Canada to join the Islamic State group in Syria.