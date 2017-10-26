

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Gatineau Police have charged a 35-year-old man after his daughter alleged he had assaulted her for removing her hijab.

The man -- whom police did not name in a press release -- was arrested Wednesday, and is charged with assault, assault with a weapon, and uttering death threats.

The teen girl told police she had been suffering for over a year, and that her suffering got worse when her father learned she had been taking her hijab off after leaving home for the day.

Police say they hope the girl's bravery encourages other victims of honour-based violence to come forward.

Police add several other organizations will be involved in the rest of the case, to educate and raise awareness about the rights, laws and resources available to similar victims.

Police also provided a few phone numbers to victim resources in Gatineau.

- Centre d'aide aux victimes d'actes criminels : 819 778-3555

- Association des femmes immigrantes de l'Outaouais : 819 776-6764

- Centre d'entraide La Destinée : 819 561-7474

- L'Antre-Hulloise : 819 778-0997

- Pour Elles des Deux Vallées (Buckingham) : 819 986-8286

- L'Autre chez soi (Aylmer) : 819 685-0006

- Le Centre Mechtilde (Hull) : 819 777-2952

- Maison Unies-Vers-Femmes (Gatineau) : 819 568-4710