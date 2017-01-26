Gatineau's transit company cancelled 89 bus trips Thursday morning as the union continues its work-to-rule campaign. The STO, Gatineau's transit company, also confirmed 41 buses remained parked in transit yards during the morning run.

Some bus drivers were sent home and docked pay. The union represents 485 bus drivers and 115 maintenance workers. The workers have been without a contract since 2015. Contract talks are expected to resume Monday with the help of a mediator.

The union began job action on Friday January 19th, 2017 by refusing to work overtime and by reporting defects on buses. Bus operators also wore yellow t-shirts and jeans.

The STO is urging commuters to check its website for updates on route cancellations.

The following iist from STO shows the route cancellations for Thursday (Jan 26, 2017) afternoon's peak route period.

 

Afternoon peak period

Route

Direction

Trip departure time(s)

 

11

Cégep Gabrielle-Roy

15:28 16:41

17

Cégep Gabrielle-Roy

15:22

20

Ottawa

16:20

21

Ottawa

16:45 17:23

21

Casino du Lac-Leamy

17:56

21

POB Freeman

17:33

22

Plateau

15:49 16:21 16:39 17:09

24

Plateau

16:36 18:28

25

Plateau

18:14

26

Plateau

16:05 16:16

27

Hautes-Plaines

15:19 15:50 17:01

29

Des Trembles

16:18 17:13 17:43

31

Cégep Gabrielle-Roy

15:55 17:15 17:55

32

Ottawa

15:05 16:25 17:05

35

Ottawa

15:05 16:35

35

Cégep Gabrielle-Roy

17:17

37

Cégep Gabrielle-Roy

15:18

39

Ottawa

18:45

40

Jardins Lavigne

16:43

41

POB des Allumettières

16:40

44

POB des Allumettières

16:04

45

POB Galeries Aylmer

16:02 16:24 17:04 17:52

46

POB des Allumettières

14:32 15:24

52

POB des Allumettières

15:40 16:40

54

Parc Champlain

17:39

58

POB des Allumettières

15:20

59

POB des Allumettières

15:28

64

Aréna Beaudry

16:23

65

La Gappe

16:18

65

De la Cité

15:00

67

Ottawa

17:00

69

Des Grands-Jardins

16:10

76

Labrosse

15:36

77

Cheval-Blanc

16:40

78

Labrosse

16:56

79

Lorrain

15:40

85

Côte-des-Neiges

15:26

88

Labrosse

15:01

100

Labrosse

15:04 15:26 15:36 16:05 16:37 16:55 17:07 17:27

200

Labrosse

14:46 14:53 15:38 15:50 15:56 16:01 16:04 16:11 16:20 16:40 16:51 17:10

400

Labrosse

14:31