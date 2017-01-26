Gatineau bus drivers sent home without pay as STO cancels peak bus routes
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 2:57PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 4:28PM EST
Gatineau's transit company cancelled 89 bus trips Thursday morning as the union continues its work-to-rule campaign. The STO, Gatineau's transit company, also confirmed 41 buses remained parked in transit yards during the morning run.
Some bus drivers were sent home and docked pay. The union represents 485 bus drivers and 115 maintenance workers. The workers have been without a contract since 2015. Contract talks are expected to resume Monday with the help of a mediator.
The union began job action on Friday January 19th, 2017 by refusing to work overtime and by reporting defects on buses. Bus operators also wore yellow t-shirts and jeans.
The STO is urging commuters to check its website for updates on route cancellations.
The following iist from STO shows the route cancellations for Thursday (Jan 26, 2017) afternoon's peak route period.
Afternoon peak period
|
Route
|
Direction
|
Trip departure time(s)
|
11
|
Cégep Gabrielle-Roy
|
15:28 16:41
|
17
|
Cégep Gabrielle-Roy
|
15:22
|
20
|
Ottawa
|
16:20
|
21
|
Ottawa
|
16:45 17:23
|
21
|
Casino du Lac-Leamy
|
17:56
|
21
|
POB Freeman
|
17:33
|
22
|
Plateau
|
15:49 16:21 16:39 17:09
|
24
|
Plateau
|
16:36 18:28
|
25
|
Plateau
|
18:14
|
26
|
Plateau
|
16:05 16:16
|
27
|
Hautes-Plaines
|
15:19 15:50 17:01
|
29
|
Des Trembles
|
16:18 17:13 17:43
|
31
|
Cégep Gabrielle-Roy
|
15:55 17:15 17:55
|
32
|
Ottawa
|
15:05 16:25 17:05
|
35
|
Ottawa
|
15:05 16:35
|
35
|
Cégep Gabrielle-Roy
|
17:17
|
37
|
Cégep Gabrielle-Roy
|
15:18
|
39
|
Ottawa
|
18:45
|
40
|
Jardins Lavigne
|
16:43
|
41
|
POB des Allumettières
|
16:40
|
44
|
POB des Allumettières
|
16:04
|
45
|
POB Galeries Aylmer
|
16:02 16:24 17:04 17:52
|
46
|
POB des Allumettières
|
14:32 15:24
|
52
|
POB des Allumettières
|
15:40 16:40
|
54
|
Parc Champlain
|
17:39
|
58
|
POB des Allumettières
|
15:20
|
59
|
POB des Allumettières
|
15:28
|
64
|
Aréna Beaudry
|
16:23
|
65
|
La Gappe
|
16:18
|
65
|
De la Cité
|
15:00
|
67
|
Ottawa
|
17:00
|
69
|
Des Grands-Jardins
|
16:10
|
76
|
Labrosse
|
15:36
|
77
|
Cheval-Blanc
|
16:40
|
78
|
Labrosse
|
16:56
|
79
|
Lorrain
|
15:40
|
85
|
Côte-des-Neiges
|
15:26
|
88
|
Labrosse
|
15:01
|
100
|
Labrosse
|
15:04 15:26 15:36 16:05 16:37 16:55 17:07 17:27
|
200
|
Labrosse
|
14:46 14:53 15:38 15:50 15:56 16:01 16:04 16:11 16:20 16:40 16:51 17:10
|
400
|
Labrosse
|
14:31
