

CTV Ottawa





Gatineau's transit company cancelled 89 bus trips Thursday morning as the union continues its work-to-rule campaign. The STO, Gatineau's transit company, also confirmed 41 buses remained parked in transit yards during the morning run.

Some bus drivers were sent home and docked pay. The union represents 485 bus drivers and 115 maintenance workers. The workers have been without a contract since 2015. Contract talks are expected to resume Monday with the help of a mediator.

The union began job action on Friday January 19th, 2017 by refusing to work overtime and by reporting defects on buses. Bus operators also wore yellow t-shirts and jeans.

The STO is urging commuters to check its website for updates on route cancellations.

The following iist from STO shows the route cancellations for Thursday (Jan 26, 2017) afternoon's peak route period.

Afternoon peak period