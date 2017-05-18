

A gas price analyst says filling up in the capital will likely get cheaper over the holiday long weekend.

Dan McTeague, a senior analyst from Gas Buddy, says retailers will likely reduce their roughly 10 cent a litre profit margin to drum up business. The refinery price, however, remains unchanged.

"The long weekend is actually turning out to be the best time to fill-up," McTeague says.

Gas prices on Thursday ranged from a low of 104.5 to a high of 120.9. McTeague says prices over the weekend could go as low as an average of 106.0.

One year ago today gas was selling for an average of 102.0 in the capital region, according to the website Ottawa Gas Prices.