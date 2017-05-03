

CTV Ottawa





The gas leak that forced the evacuation of four city blocks Tuesday overwhelmed the transit system, OC Transpo staff admit.

Buses were backlogged for kilometres as commuters evacuated from their downtown office buildings made their way home and out of the downtown core. The Director of Transit Operations for OC Transpo said emergency plans and detours were put in place but said they had to be adjusted as the event unfolded.

“It’s just a massive influx and it just creates that backlog,” said Troy Charter. “We can’t get enough buses through the core when you have that much volume going on.”

Charter said staff knew the gas leak would have an impact on commuters given the time of day and specific road closures, including Albert Street.

"Hundreds of buses pass through there during peak hours," he said, adding that bus operators were kept aware of the detours through on-board radio systems.

To help alleviate confusion, Charter said additional staff were deployed to the downtown core to answer questions and to direct riders to the proper stops.

Emergency crews were called just after 1:20 p.m. after subcontractors for Rideau Transit Group, the consortium in charge of the light rail transit project, struck a four-inch stub on a gas main while doing street scraping work on Queen Street, according to RTG. The high-pressure line spewed natural gas into the air, with an audible hiss that could be heard nearby, for almost two hours. Nobody was injured.

Buildings and streets from O’Connor to Albert and McKenzie King Bridge were closed from about 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday as workers tried to find and stop the source of the gas leak.

Ottawa’s Fire Chief Gerry Pingitore said an incident command centre was established on scene so firefighters and their partners, including Ottawa Paramedics, the Mayor's office and various city departments, could establish a quick, and direct line of communication.

"The fire service and its partners certainly worked diligently to make sure the risk was minimized at the scene, and to secure the area," Chief Pingitore said. "Public safety is a top priority for all of our partners."

Pingitore said the affected buildings had evacuation plans in place and managed to smoothly follow through with their evacuation procedures. Ottawa Fire Services determined what buildings were in immediate risk, while partners like the Ottawa Police Service went "door-to-door" ensuring evacuation notices were followed through.

"We understood that at that time of day and the high number of persons in the area, it was going to be a large under taking," the chief said. "Evacuations throughout the buildings were well executed and for the most part people remained calm."

A debrief with city staff was planned for later today to discuss its response to yesterday's gas leak.