The future location for a new main central library in Ottawa will get its first key vote tonight.

The Ottawa Public Library board is expected to vote in favour of a new main branch at 557 Wellington Street at Lebreton Flats. The city owns the land.

It's a $168 million joint project with Library and Archives Canada.

At least two councilors say the proposed location isn’t accessible enough because of the Bronson Avenue escarpment.

More to come…