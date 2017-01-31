Future location of Ottawa Central Library gets first key vote tonight
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, January 31, 2017 12:14PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 31, 2017 7:23PM EST
The future location for a new main central library in Ottawa will get its first key vote tonight.
The Ottawa Public Library board is expected to vote in favour of a new main branch at 557 Wellington Street at Lebreton Flats. The city owns the land.
It's a $168 million joint project with Library and Archives Canada.
At least two councilors say the proposed location isn’t accessible enough because of the Bronson Avenue escarpment.
More to come…