Funeral arrangements have been made for 18-year-old Alex James Paquette. He is the second Renfrew Timberwolves player tragically killed in a single car crash last week on Calobogie Road. Friends and family will gather Thursday at the Anderson Funeral Home on Raglan Street in Renfrew between 1pm and 5pm. A second visitation will be held between 7 pm and 9pm tonight. A Funeral Mass on Friday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church at 11am, cremation to follow. Donations in Alex's memory can be made to the Trillium Gift of Life Network.