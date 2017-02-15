

An early morning blast of snow led to another slow and frustrating commute in the capital Wednesday morning

Commuters from Orleans, Kanata, and Barrhaven say car trips from the suburbs to downtown took about two hours.

OC Transpo reported delays of up to 40 minutes on major routes.

City of Ottawa snow removal crews were trying to keep up with clearing roads in the midst of traffic gridlock.

The city says residential plowing would start today at 9 am.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority made an early morning decision to run all school buses even as heavy snow was blanketing the capital.

YOW Weather Records reports Ottawa receiving 13 centimetres of snow as of 9am.

This is in addition to the 28 cm record snowfall last Sunday.