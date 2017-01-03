

CTV Ottawa





Another Elgin Street restaurant is closing its doors this week.

Fresco Bistro Italiano is closing its doors on Thursday, according to a Facebook post. The neighbouring Guest Room cocktail lounge is also closing.

"As much as it pains us to give up this amazing location and all the good times had within these walls.....the time has come," the Facebook post said.

The announcement urged customers to redeem gift certificates while they still can.

It's the third establishment in the past year in the immediate area that's closing its doors.

About a year ago, Maxwell's closed. Longtime corner store Boushey's Fruit Market also closed a few months ago.

However, new restaurants have also opened on Elgin, including Pure Kitchen and the new Whalesbone location.