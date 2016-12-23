

A freezing rain warning is in effect for the Ottawa area and most of southern Ontario.

Environment Canada is advising that significant ice build up is possible because of the freezing rain. Parts of the Ottawa valley could see 5-10 mm of ice accumulation. Regions close to Lake Ontario will see the freezing rain transition to rain in the afternoon.

Highways, roads, sidewalks and parking lots are all likely to become very slippery and hazardous as the day wears on. Northumberland OPP have already advised people to change their travel plans because of freezing rain on the 401 near Belleville.

