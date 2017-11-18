

CTV Ottawa





Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and the valley.

Patchy freezing rain is expected to develop across Eastern Ontario, including the National Capital Region, sometime Saturday afternoon before intensifying later in the night. The period of heavy freezing rain is expected to persist overnight with several millimetres of ice accumulation expected.

Environment Canada says the freezing rain will slowly transition into snow overnight as colder temperatures move into the region. That is expected to bring about 5 to 10 cm of snow to the Ottawa area by the time the snow tapers off Sunday.

Areas west of Otttawa will see precipitation mainly in the form of slow, while those east of Ottawa are expected to get the brunt of the freezing rain.

The freezing rain warning is in effect for Gatineau, Smiths Falls, Perth, Eastern Lanark County, Ottawa, Richmond and Metcalfe.

Environment Canada says "there remains a considerable uncertainty regarding both the phase and amount of precipitation."

Ottawa Police are urging drivers to take it slow on the roads, especially when going around a curve or turning left, and to give themselves more time to break.

"You can't drive like it's Summer. You have to slow down, give yourself extra time to stop," said Sgt. Mark Gatien with Ottawa Police.