

CTV Ottawa





It was a messy beginning for commuters heading back to work after the holidays on Tuesday.

There was freezing rain to start the day with more snow of the doorstep in Ottawa. The city remains under a freezing rain warning with 10 mm expected before the transition to ice pellets and snow in the evening.

The weather caused delays and cancellations at the Ottawa airport, collisions on roads and lead to vehicles stuck in the think slush.

Paramedics tweeted to drivers to be careful on the roads. They also reported several calls for breathing problems, chest pains and falls.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces, according to Environment Canada.

Under these conditions surfaces such as roads, driveways, parking lots and sidewalks can become slippery.

Following the freezing rain Environment Canada predicts 10cm of snow fall Tuesday evening.