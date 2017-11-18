

After the arrival of freezing rain and snow, all weather watches and warnings for Ottawa and the valley have ended.



As of 9 a.m. Sunday approximately 4 cm of snow was on the ground.



The snow comes after a few hours of freezing rain in Ottawa and Eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada says the system is expected to bring about 5 to 10 cm of snow to the Ottawa area by the time the snow tapers off Sunday.

Ottawa Police are urging drivers to take it slow on the roads, especially when going around a curve or turning left, and to give themselves more time to break.

"You can't drive like it's Summer. You have to slow down, give yourself extra time to stop," said Sgt. Mark Gatien with Ottawa Police.