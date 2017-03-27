

CTV Ottawa





From Lego to Liberals, there are free trips to Ottawa up for grabs for Canada's 150th anniversary.

Ottawa will be Canada's hot spot July 1st and there are numerous contests which include free airfare and hotel accommodations to the capital.

Lego is inviting Canadians to build the City of Tomorrow with the tag line, "a city that will inspire a nation".

The grand prize, a trip for a family of four to Ottawa.

The Lego contest runs until June 4th, 2017 and you can enter here.

The Liberal Party of Canada is also holding a 150th contest.The grand prize is a trip to Ottawa with a prize value of $8,000. The deadline to enter the Liberal contest is March 31, 2017.

The Speakers of the Senate and the House of Commons will use their budgets to send a family to Ottawa based on a written speech. The Speakers' contest calls on Canadians to write on the subject, " What does Parliament mean to you". The winners get a tour of Parliament and a front row seat at the Canada Day celebrations.

A radio staton in British Columbia wants to send a lucky winner to the capital this May. The River 97.5 in Kelowna, British Columbia says its contest will include a guided tour of Parliament with local Conservative MP Cathy Mcleod.

A newspaper in St. Albert, Alberta is holding a trivia contest of Canadian Prime Ministers for a lucky reader to the capital. The St. Albert Gazette winners get a trip for two including hotel accommodation and $500 spending money.