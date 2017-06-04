

Saron Fanel





Four people are displaced following a house fire in Nepean Sunday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services say they received notification from a monitoring company for alarms at 28 Rockway Crescent at 8:30 a.m.

Additional emergency calls came in reporting flames and smoke blowing out of a third-floor apartment window.

The fire was put out shortly before 9 a.m.

Multiple family pets died in the blaze.

Paramedics say a man in his twenties was transported to hospital in stabilized condition and is being treated for smoke inhalation.

Two men and two women are being cared for by the Salvation Army and the Red Cross.

Officials say of the three-storey apartment, the fire affected the second and third floors.

An investigator is on the scene, though the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.