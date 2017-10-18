

Newstalk 580 CFRA





UPDATE: Ottawa Police Service would like to advise that Daniel Brede has been located safe and sound.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Police are asking for your help in tracking down a missing man.

Daniel Brede, 44, was last seen Tuesday around 5 p.m. in the Carling Ave and Island Park Dr area.

He is white; 5'10 with a slim build and short brown hair. Daniel was wearing a grey winter jacket, black pants and a blue winter toque.

His family is very concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa Police Service 613-236-1222, ext. 2355.