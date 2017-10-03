

UPDATE: The Ottawa Police Service would like to advise that Mr Giamberardino has been located safe and sound.

Ottawa Police are asking the public's help in finding a missing 91-year-old man.

Police say Gabrielle Giamberardino is described as a Caucasian male, 5'6", slim build with white hair and was last seen on Riverside Drive driving a red 2016 Mazda 6 with Ontario licence plate BAAC519.

Police say there are concerns for his well being. Anyone wtih information is asked to contact police.