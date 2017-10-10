Fog advisory for the Ottawa region
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, October 10, 2017 5:28AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 10, 2017 6:08AM EDT
You will need to pay closer attention to the road this morning. A fog advisory has been issued for most of southern Ontario, including most of eastern Ontario. It is possible some motorists will have near-zero visibility in some areas. Once the fog burns off, Ottawa will see a mix of sun and cloud with a temperature high of about 21C. It gets cooler as the week continues and some rain is expected on the weekend.