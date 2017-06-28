

CTV Ottawa





Canada Day isn't until Saturday, but Ottawans can expect to see aircraft conducting flyovers in the sky starting on Thursday, June 29.

The Royal Canadian Air Force says there will be flyover of First World War aircraft on Thursday around 3 p.m.

First and Second World War aircraft, as well as the current RCAF fleet, will conduct a flyover on Friday around 1:30 p.m.

Aircraft will be flying east to west over Ottawa’s east end, up until the Rideau River, whereupon they will return to their respective bases.

On Saturday, a parade of up to 39 aircraft will conduct a flyover as part of the Parliament Hill daytime show from 12:15 until about 1:40 p.m.

That flyover will include the Snowbirds and the CF-18 demonstration hornet.