

by Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Firefighters say their Victim's Services are helping five people after a fire at a home in the east end.

The five victims, four females and one male, have been displaced.

Firefighters were called to 223 Rustic Hills Crescent, not far from the intersection of Trim and Innes, at 6:00 p.m. Monday.

Heavy black smoke could be seen.

Firefighters declared a loss stop at 7:20 p.m.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

No one has been reported hurt.