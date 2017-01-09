

CTV Ottawa





Five people have been arrested after two robbery suspects barricaded themselves inside an apartment in Vanier on Sunday night.

Ottawa police responded to a commercial robbery in the 200 block of Montreal Rd. around 8:00 pm. No one was injured in that incident. The canine unit was able to track two male suspects to an apartment at 296 Blake Blvd.

Police say the suspects barricaded themselves there and refused to open the door. Tactical teams were on scene, but details about entry to the apartment aren't clear. Police say the situation came to a conclusion and five people were arrested.

CTV crews at the scene captured four men and a woman leaving the building in handcuffs. Some of the men had visible injuries, including cuts and blood on their faces.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robbery Unit of the Ottawa Police.