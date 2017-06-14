Five displaced after Gatineau fire
Gatineau Fire says the blaze broke out around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 4:13AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 14, 2017 4:14AM EDT
Gatineau Fire says five people have been displaced after an overnight fire at a duplex Wednesday.
This happened on 720 Rue Davidson around 12:30 a.m.
Firefighters say the blaze started on the back porch and quickly spread to the structure. One side of the home has been destroyed.
A neighbourhing home suffered minor damage.