

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Gatineau Fire says five people have been displaced after an overnight fire at a duplex Wednesday.

This happened on 720 Rue Davidson around 12:30 a.m.

Firefighters say the blaze started on the back porch and quickly spread to the structure. One side of the home has been destroyed.

A neighbourhing home suffered minor damage.