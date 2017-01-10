

CTV Ottawa





Lebreton Flats is an area of Ottawa that will dramatically change over the next decade.

Claridge has held an open house to solicit feedback on its master plan for the community before it is submitted to the city for approval.

The land owned by Claridge is adjacent to NCC owned land which is set to undergo a massive redevelopment.

The Claridge plan includes over 1600 residential units and proposes a 55 story building on Booth St.