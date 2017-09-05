

More than 600 students started their school year at a brand new facility in the fast-growing Findlay Creek neighbourhood Tuesday.

Vimy Ridge Public School, located on Kelly Farm Dr., is officially open. Tuesday morning students were welcomed with a flag raising ceremony outside the school.

“The families of Findlay Creek have been waiting for many years, they’ve been bussing their children to other schools, so we’re very pleased to be here in the community,” said Tammy McCormack, the school’s principal.

Many of the students and staff are coming from Elizabeth Park Public School, which closed its doors in June at the former CFB Uplands.

The school features a maker space that will focus on science, engineering, technology and math. It also has a green roof, and an outdoor classroom.

Vimy Ridge is offering French immersion, as well as English-only. The school will host students from junior kindergarten to Grade 8.