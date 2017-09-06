

Firefighters from across Canada were tested today as they attempted to beat the clock at FireFit Nationals.

The annual event, held in Ottawa for the first time, puts firefighters through an obstacle course featuring seven job-related skills from a hose hoist, to stair climb and victim rescue. Competitors have to do the course in full uniform, which includes gear up to sixty pounds and an oxygen mask that restricts their breathing.

"It's kind of addictive; there's a big adrenaline rush," said 61-year-old Cyirl Fraser, one of the oldest competitors in the event.

Firefighters have to reach a fast enough time at one of the regional competitions to qualify for the Nationals event. This year's competition runs until Sunday at the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum. Training for the course retires intense physical fitness training as well as mental toughness.

"The course simulates different things on the fire grounds so for this kind of competition it makes us a better firefighter," said Shawna Coulter, a firefighter with Whitby Fire and Emergency Services. "It makes us stronger and more capable on the job."

Coulter coaches firefighting students on how to succeed in this challenging event. She said the time commitment combined with a sense of camaraderie gives people confidence to keep going in school and in their careers.

"There are few people who will actually compete in this sport, both men and women, so for anyone that steps out on that course it is a major accomplishment and it does take a lot of bravery," Coulter said.

Fire Departments from Iqaluit to Kamloops and even Ottawa had people competing in either individual or team events.