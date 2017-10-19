

Ottawa Firefighters put out a kitchen fire in a Vanier apartment Thursday afternoon and also saved a couple of pets.

Firefighters were called to a four-storey building at 298 Blake Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m., where heavy smoke was seen coming from a third floor unit.

While inside, firefighters found a pet snake and a pet rat in their cages and safely brought them outside.

Residents of the building had evacuated.

The fire was under control quickly. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.