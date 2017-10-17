Firefighters pull body from the water behind PM's residence

Published Tuesday, October 17, 2017 10:52AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 17, 2017 12:27PM EDT
The Ottawa Fire Water Rescue crew were called to the Ottawa River near 24 Sussex on Tuesday morning after a body was spotted in the water.
No details are known about the person pulled from the water behind the Prime Minister's residence at this time.
Ottawa Police are investigating.
There is no word on the gender or age of the person.
More to come...