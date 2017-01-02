

CTV Ottawa





Several people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a multi-unit complex in Aylmer on New Year's Day. The building's owner said a mother with a newborn, and man with a 4-year-old son were among those living in the three-unit building.

Firefighters were called to 29 rue du Patrimoine around 8p.m. on Sunday to battle the blaze that started upstairs and spread to the roof. Fire officials originally said five people were displaced - the owner of the building later told CTV it was six.

Neighbours said they could see large flames and electrical sparks coming from the right side of the building Sunday night.

One of the tenants family members, Julie Roy, said it was an electrical basebaord heater that started the fire.

The Red Cross was on site to help the tenats.

Damage to the building is estimated at $80,000.