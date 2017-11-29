

An emergency reception centre has been opened up for people who have been displaced after a fire in a four-storey apartment building on Jasmine Crescent.

Ottawa Fire says they were called to a unit at 1993 Jasmine at around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire had started in the ceiling of a second-floor apartment and spread to the roof. It was under control by 11:45 a.m. after the roof was cut open to better reach the flames.

The building was evacuated and people were sheltered in OC Transpo buses.

Firefighters worked to salvage people's belongings from smoke and water damage by either moving them outside or covering them with tarps.

An emergency centre has been set up at the St. Laurent Complex at 525 Coté Street to help anyone who has been displaced.

No one has been reported hurt.

Not long after this fire, another fire on Jasmine Crescent was reported. Firefighters at 1993 Jasmine walked to 1957 Jasmine and found a pot on a stove aflame.