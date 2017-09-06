Fire damages Vanier building
Photo courtesy of Scott Stilborn @OFSFirePhoto
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Wednesday, September 6, 2017 2:49AM EDT
No one was hurt in an overnight fire in Vanier.
The fire broke out in a six-unit building at 292 Lajoie Street just before 2 a.m.
Fire officials say the main body of the fire was contained to the top floor of the two-storey building.
Firefighters conducted a search of the building and no one was found inside.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A 2nd Alarm has been transmitted for the fire on Lajoie St. All searches are negative and no injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/e7Qisqf5Pc— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) September 6, 2017