

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





No one was hurt in an overnight fire in Vanier.

The fire broke out in a six-unit building at 292 Lajoie Street just before 2 a.m.

Fire officials say the main body of the fire was contained to the top floor of the two-storey building.

Firefighters conducted a search of the building and no one was found inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.