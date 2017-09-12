

Crews returned to the scene of a massive barn fire on Prince of Wales this morning.

Ottawa Fire says it was to extinguish hot spots.

Smoke had been seen, but not anything more severe.

The Black Rapids Farm went up in flames last Friday afternoon, killing 80 cows.

A 125-year-old barn was destroyed.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Ruiter family.