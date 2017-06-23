

CTV Ottawa





OPP are asking the public's help finding a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Boyd Richards, 45, is serving a 10-and-a-half-year sentence for robbery, fraud and other charges. Police say he is unlawfully at large.

Richards is described as white, 45, 5-foot-7 and 210 pounds. He has a scar on his left arm.

He has several tattoos, including a swastika made of battleaxes on his head, barbed wire around his neck, a pig with bulletholes under which "OPP" is written on each calf, and three fully-cloaked KKK members on his left calf.

Police say Richards is known to frequent the Ottawa, Renfrew, Lanark and Sudbury areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673).

They can also call 9-1-1.