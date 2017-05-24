

It will cost taxpayers millions more to fix the troubled Phoenix Pay System.

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Steven MacKinnon, announced Wednesday the federal government will funnel another $142 million to help address the mess.

“We have no choice but to make this system a success,” says MacKinnon, “no one should have to tolerate missing or incorrect pay.”

The government payroll system, rolled out in February 2016, has been a disaster for public servants. Tens of thousands of employees have been overpaid, underpaid or not paid at all.

MacKinnon says the new money will be used over two-years to hire additional employees to process pay transactions and implement collective agreements. Satellite offices, set-up to handle special cases, will remain open until the end of this fiscal year. Public Services and Procurement Canada also plans to implement a new case management tool that will allow compensation advisors to better track pay transactions.

MacKinnon still blames the Phoenix Pay problems on the previous conservative government, “We are correcting mistakes made years ago.”